Wisbech defeat bitter rugby rivals West Norfolk

Wisbech RUFC beat bitter rivals West Norfolk to pick up their first League 3 Eastern Counties victory of the season.

Early pressure from Wisbech led to an early try by Ben Wicks charging over from short range after some positive gains from the Wisbech pack.

Wisbech v West Norfolk Rugby

Wisbech scored a swift second through a well- worked backs move and some nimble footwork by the new look slimmed down James Napier.

West Norfolk hit back before the half hour mark then the game ebbed and flowed until the middle of the second half with both teams exchanging penalty points and tries, leaving the game firmly in the balance until a great breakaway try was finished by Napier for his second of the game.

Wisbech pulled away in the final third of the match with their lineout proving dominant and discipline superior to that of the opposition.

Further tries from Napier, captain Prestidge, Malkin and a range of kicks from Newman gave the home team a 51-24 victory.

Third-from-bottom Wisbech travel to Thetford next week and need to build on the victory to try to kickstart their season.