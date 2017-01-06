Wisbech & District South Road Flying Club hold pigeon annual prizes

The Wisbech & District South Road Flying Club held their annual prize presentation evening at the Leverington Beechwood house function rooms.

Some 30 members, friends and guests were welcomed by club secretary, Mr George Trundle.

He welcomed the guests of honour: Mr & Mrs Paul McMillan who was a very successful flyer for many years to present the fantastic array of cups, and diplomas.

Mr McMillan spoke of how highly competitive the club members are: not only in the club and the Fen Federation, but also in the Midland National Flying club against some of the country’s top fanciers.

He then asked those present to raise a toast to Steve Surrey, which was greeted with a huge round of applause. Steve took the premier prize winner award for the second consecutive year winning 10 firsts, six seconds, seven 3rds, and five fourths: The Old bird average cup. Old bird points. Old bird loft knock-out, and Young bird Points and a total of 14 cups and trophis. Steve was unable to collect his haul of silverware due to a late flight, and these were received by son Ben and daughter Becky.

Other results: Stewart McCurry of the S&T McCurry lofts runner-up with 7 x 1sts, 5 x 2nds, 2 x 3rds, 4 x 4ths and seven cups, George & Chris Trundle & G/Son, 4 x 1sts, 5 x 2nds, 7 x 3rds, 6 x 4ths and four cups, Shaun & Lisa Bowles, 2 x1sts, 3 x 2nds, 1 x 3rd, 2 x 4ths and two cups, John & Richard Wortley, 2 x 1sts, 2 x 3rds, 1x4th and two cups, Mick & Daley Godfrey, 1 x1st, 2 x 2nds.1 x 3rd and two cups, Alan Maile, 1 x 1st, 2 x 2nds, 2 x 3rds, 2 x 4ths and one cup, Willy & Cathy Beckett.1 x1st.3 x 3rds, 2 x 4ths and one cup, Kev Clark, 1 x 1st, 2 x2nds, 1 x 3rd, and one cup, Terry Roughton, 3 x2nds, And 1 x 3rd, Les Papp, 1 x 3rd and 2 x 4ths.

Mr McMillan praised Mr Trundle for his sterling work throughout the year, and all other members for their contribution to enable the smooth running of the club.