Wisbech driver Greenslade takes on Three Holes Skeels brothers

The Shootout for the BriSCA Formula One Stock Car National Points Championship crown reaches its penultimate round at the Adrian Flux Arena, King’s Lynn, on Saturday (5.30pm), with a large entry of the sport’s biggest stars set to do battle.

Also in action on a big night are Two-Litre Saloon Stock Cars and the stars of the future in National Ministox.

East Anglia’s top BriSCA F1 pilot Mat Newson (Norwich) would have been aiming for better than his current eighth place in the Shootout standings, considering his second position in the season-long points chart.

The Shootout is currently led by Leicestershire’s Nigel Green.

The legendary Rob Speak (Manchester) – set to make his last ever appearance at the track before embarking on a promoting career – is breathing down his neck.

Yorkshire-based World Champion Frankie Wainman Jr and Oxfordshire’s Tom Harris are other leading contenders.

Cambridgeshire racer and crowd favourite Mick Sworder will be aiming to add to his impressive tally of 23 wins at the track in less than five years.

“I really like King’s Lynn,” he admitted. “It’s such a smooth track.

“If I can’t win I try to put a show on,” the man known as ‘Mr Box Office’ added.

Sworder’s 14-year-old son Charlie will be racing in Ministox alongside the likes of Hertfordshire-based National Champion Charlie Guinchard.

Two-Litre Saloon Stock Cars contest the Driver of the Year title, for which Somersham veteran Ivan Street has qualified on the third row of the grid, just ahead of March-based Jake Swann.

Three Holes youngster Marcus Skeels starts inside the top 10, with the race also set to feature Wisbech driver Scott Greenslade and Skeels’s elder brother Ollie.