Wisbech driver Jacob odds-on to retain crown at King’s Lynn

Two big Stock Car and Banger meetings take place at the Adrian Flux Arena at King’s Lynn this weekend.

The Unlimited Bangers make their first appearance of the season proper on Saturday (5.30pm) together with the 2L Stock Cars and 1300cc Stock Cars, whilst the annual Wacky Races take place on Monday (1pm) with the 4x4 Bangers, 2L Banger Crazy Races, Reliant Robins and the first appearance at Lynn of the Siamese Bangers.S

In form 2L Stock Car racer Jacob Downey (Wisbech) will be looking to successfully defend his 2L Stock Car 25 and Under Championship of GB title when the title is staged on Saturday night – and given his recent form he will be short odds to do so.

Ryan Leeks, Daniel Fisher and Nicky Young will all be in action in the Unlimited Bangers whilst local hopes in the 1300cc Stock Cars will rest with Scott Sparrow.

Bookings for Monday’s event this year are as strong as ever. The 4x4 Bangers will see both Daniel Clarke and Nicky Young in action whilst Luke Brinton and Stu Carman will both be in action in the 2L Bangers. Roy Gedge will lead the local attack in the Reliant Robins.

On Saturday over 90 Micro Bangers were in action together with Junior Bangers and F2 Stock Cars.

The Licquorice brothers – James and Jack – both excelled in their heat where both of their performances were rewarded with entertainer awards. James was also the best finisher in the meeting final where he came home in ninth place with Boston’s Lloyd Stark winning the race.

The big race of the season in the Junior Bangers saw Lennie Murkin produce a fantastic drive to come home in third despite starting the race in 41st place on the grid. He also came third in one of the All Comers. Bradley Tomlinson (Sheffield) won the British title.

David Polley and Stu Blyth both recorded a string of good results in the F2 Stock Cars. Polley was the best local finisher in the final which was won by Leeds driver Billy Webster – Polley in that one was sixth. His best place during the night was a runner-up finish in his heat, whilst Blyth recorded a couple of fifth place finishes.