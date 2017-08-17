Wisbech driver Young in Granada Bangers nostalgia special at King’s Lynn

Have your say

One of the most eagerly anticipated banger meetings for years takes place at King’s Lynn this coming weekend.

Racing takes place on both Saturday (5pm start) and Sunday (1pm start).

Saturday’s meeting is a must-see event with over 150 Mark 1 and 2 Granada Bangers booked in to race, whilst Sunday will see Mk 3 Bangers, Micro Bangers and 1300 Stock Cars in action.

The early Granadas used to be the mainstay of National Banger racing 20 to 30 years ago and this was a much harked back era for the sport.

For one night the sport will go back to these times and with a massive entry of cars it promises to be a night of banger racing from yesteryear never to be repeated!

Local drivers in action on Saturday include Nicky Young (pictured), Dave Norris, Joe Barratt, Rob Taylor, Joe Bowers whilst racing the Mk3 Granadas on Sunday will be Daniel Pegg.