Wisbech drivers Downey, Stott and Swann bid to hit the roof at King’s Lynn

There is another big weekend of racing coming up over the May Bank Holiday at King’s Lynn with two major meetings taking place.

Racing takes place on Saturday (5.30pm) where the 2L Stock Car English Championship takes place alongside the F1 Stock Cars in a World Qualifier with Bangers taking centre stage on Monday, with the Micro Bangers, Banger Battle of the Sexes and Junior Bangers.

Saturday night will see the local interest centre upon the 2L Stock Cars – and for the first time in many years local fans will be hope that a Wisbech driver can lift a roof grade 2L Stock Car title – the formula whichlocal drivers dominated decades ago when Wisbech Stadium existed!

Such has been the start this season by local drivers Jacob Downey, Max Stott and Jake Swann that come May 1 all three drivers will be racing from the elite star “red” grade and this Saturday will be the last chance for them to use their advantageous starting position to maximum effect.

Will they be able to take full advantage of it in the qualifying heats to get a good draw for the English Championship?

There are a whole host of local drivers booked for action in the Micro Bangers including Ollie and Marcus Skeels, Lee Barnes, Jack and James Licquorice, Ryan and Brad Bartrum, Tom Smith, Dave Bonnett, Luke Brinton and Aston Gibbons.

The Banger Battle of Sexes sees a team of Lady Banger Drivers taking on their male counterparts to try and answer the ago old question – which sex is the better driver? The ladies team will include Caroline Garner, Helen Roberts and Kelly Smith whilst Aaron Gray and 1300 Stock Car star Scott Sparrow will be in action for the men’s team.

The Junior Bangers will see National Points Champion Wayne Cottrill in action along with brother Louie. Also racing will be current points leader Lennie Murkin.

PICTURE: Jake Swann will be in action in the 2L Stock Cars this Saturday and he has made a great start to 2017!