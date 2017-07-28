Wisbech feel the RugbyForce

Wisbech RUFC have again taken part in the NatWest RugbyForce scheme which supports hundreds of clubs every year in their close-season work on facilities.

This year Wisbech RUFC have focused on repairing fencing around the club’s Harecroft Road pitches and installed gates and signs to help manage access.

The issue of access has become increasingly problematic in recent years, resulting in littering, dog fouling and damage to pitches. The club is grateful to those members of the public who cooperate with keeping the pitches in a safe condition.

Wisbech have also started work on reclaiming the old bowling green at the end of the Chapel Road car park as additional pitch space and installed new posts on the main pitch with the support and help of Eastern Counties Rugby Union, Fenland Leisure Products and David Humphrey & Son.

The club added: “It is most regrettable that the worsening situation had forced the Management Committee to take the unfortunate tough decision to fence off the rugby pitches for general use by the public . The decision was driven by our primary responsibility for the safety of our players and a duty of care to the them and the children who play and train on the pitches.”

