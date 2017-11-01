Wisbech Fen 10 run flying this year

Fenland Running Club hosted the 32nd running of their ten-mile race on Sunday, the GreenThumb Fen 10.

As guest starter, Stephen Barclay MP for North East Cambridgeshire, got the race off to a flying start with a field of 310 finishers, 11 of whom broke the one-hour barrier with fantastic runs and a winning time of 54:48 from Ben Heron of Peterborough AC.

Although recognised as a personal best (PB) course if it’s not windy, the wind was present and pulled down times of many, but others still managed that elusive PB. Fenland RC (FRC) members put in a strong field of 24 members but were overshadowed by a huge contingent of 41 runners from Werrington Joggers who made this race one of their Championship races.

First man home for FRC was Andrew Plume in 15th place in a time of 1:01:21. Carol Bowett was first FRC lady home and third FV35 in 151st place and a time of 1:21:02 (PB). Jane Clarke finished third FV50 in 1:25:34and there were PBs for John Shaw, Gilly Anderson and Lucy Hicks.

FRC would like to thank local clubs March AC and Three Counties RC for manning water stations and GreenThumb Lawn Treatment Services for their continued financial support for this race and Dawbarn and Sons Ltd, Alan Clarke Electrical Ltd, Kirk Coachworks Ltd and Minuteman Press for their additional financial support.

