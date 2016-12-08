Wisbech Fenland club athlete Sam’s anniversary run in Barbados

While 20 Fenland Running Club members (pictured) were having their annual social Three Counties 10-Mile Run from River Road (Norfolk) on the East bank of the River Nene, via Sutton Bridge (Lincolnshire) to Gypsy Lane on the West bank (Cambridgeshire), Sam Lyddiatt took on a Half Marathon in the Run Barbados Marathon Weekend.

Sam contended with hot and humid running conditions in Barbados.

With an undulating out and back loop starting in the capital Bridgetown, running out of the city along the west coast, Sam grabbed the opportunity of an amazing Half Marathon experience with her husband Pete to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary.