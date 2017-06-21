Wisbech Fenland club runner Bird completes Iron Man in heat

Alan Bird of Fenland Running Club competed in the Staffordshire Iron Man 70.3 on a sweltering Sunday.

Alan’s times for the three elements were: 1.2 mile swim 34:26, 56 mile bike ride 2:46:57 and 13.1 half marathon run 2:19:06 to give, with transitions, an overall time of 5:52:47 and a finish position of 501.

Also at the Staffordshire 70.3 was Alan’s wife Sharon in a relay team of Sharon who swam in 52:27, Mathew Clarkson who biked in 2:49:29 and Denise Griffin who ran in 2:29:05, total time 6:16:30.

Another relay team from Fenland Running club was Neil Bailey (45:59 swim), Jay Gilbert (3:48:59 bike) and Paulina Zub (2:04:03 run), with a total time of 6:44:58.