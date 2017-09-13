Wisbech Fenland club runners not quite as fast as Mo Farah!

Fenland Running Club members Graham Milham and Stuart and Larissa Follen ran the Simplyhealth Great North Run on Sunday along with tens of thousands of other runners, including Mo Farah.

Not quite as fast as Mo, but still achieving a PB, Graham finished within the first thousand (937th) in a time of 1:30:30 which is terrific practice for his target as a pacemaker in the Perkins Great Eastern Run in Peterborough in October.

Stuart was only six minutes behind, but another thousand had crossed the line, finishing 1,954th in 1:36:35. Larissa was 12,991st in a time of 2:04:25.

The previous weekend, Richard Agger and friends tackled the RatRace Man Vs Mountain event in Wales. Starting in Caernarfon and finishing in Llanberis, there was just the obstacle of Mount Snowdon in the intervening 22 miles! In a field of 1,176, Richard finished a very creditable 348th in a time of 5:52:16.

From left: Stuart Follen, Larissa Follen and Graham Milham.