Wisbech Fenland flyer Jennings reaches Wissey Half Marathon podium

Four Fenland Running Club members tackled the Wissey Half Marathon in the undulating countryside around Oxborough village which was organised by Norfolk based club, Ryston Runners.

In a field of 220 finishers, Martin Jennings moved up the rankings by claiming a third place overall and first MV45 with a new personal best (PB) time of 1:21:05.

Jane Greenwood continued her golden streak by finishing 110th and second in the LV55+ in a time of 1:54:21; Andy Wicklen 115th in 1:56:21 and Carol Slater-Garner 166th in 2:12:18 (PB).

New member Steve Bennington finished a very creditable 237th (PB) in 49:55 in the Run For All Leicester 10K which had a big field of 1,405 finishers.