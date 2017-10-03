Wisbech Fenland Flyers shine with Nottingham podiums

Seventeen of the Fenland Flyers’ novice gymnasts showed off their new competition leotards and travelled to Nottingham for their first major competition away from home.

The under-11’s girls and boys had a flying start, with all of them completing two brilliant routines. Kate Pattingale and Gracie-Jane Lloyd were placed first and third respectively, helping their team to take a win.

Next were the eight U9 girls, the youngest competitors. Georgina Osleton completed two outstanding routines and gained an individual second place with Team A being placed third and Team B placed fourth.

Chloe Tester and Lily Dickman competed for the second time in the O11 Girls Novice 1 group. Both were extremely pleased with their performance and were placed seventh and tenth.

Lily Colledge competed in the O13 intermediate group, completing a somersault for the first time. Lily produced two confident routines and sealed an individual third place.

If you would like more information about the trampoline club, please contact Adele on 07850 831825 or email fenlandflyers@hotmail.co.uk

Results, U9 Girls: Georgina Oselton 2nd, Keira Fines 9th, Harriet Oselton 10th, Anya Holc-Campbell 11th, Michaela Gladwin 12th, Jessica Tucker 14th, Emma Morgan 16th, Keira Broda-Kaye 17th. Team A 1st, Team B 2nd. U11 Mixed: Kate Pattingale 1st, Gracie-Jane Lloyd 3rd, Charlie Colledge 4th, Holly Pepper 9th, Lillie Bardsley 10th, Hannah Grant 17th, Team 1st. O11 Girls: Chloe Tester 7th, Lily Dickman 10th. O13 Girls: Lily Colledge 3rd.