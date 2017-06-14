Wisbech Fenland Flyers take national trampoline medals at Cardiff

Fenland Flyers took seven Elite squad members to Cardiff for the first two-day National Trampoline League qualifying competition where 1,000 athletes compete in trampolining, Double Mini Trampoline, and synchro.

Alana Pritchard, the youngest competitor from the club in the L3 11-12year category, had an outstanding first routine and although a little shaky in the voluntary round she went into the final in fourth place which earnt her 50 points. Alana’s final routine was a lot stronger and earned a bronze medal.

Jasmine Hailes-Pope in L3 17-18years category, competed both routines to a very high standard, but she was unable to finish her final routine so was placed eighth overall.

The largest group of the day was the L3 13-14years with 74 competitors in total. For Phoebe Stubbings this is her first-ever league competition. Nerves got the better of her and she was unable to complete her routines and was placed 70th. Ella Wilson has moved up into this age group, had two amazing routines and after her final one was fifth overall.

In the boys competing here for the first time, Julianas Jonusas in L3 13-14 years, controlled his two routines well and again went into the final in fourth place. His final routine was stronger and achieved a silver medal. Jordan Broda, after a three-year break, produced two L3 15-16 routines to a very high standard and led before he dropped into fourth.

Emma Shearer, 24, in the L2 Ladies category, successfully completed two routines and was placed 21st, earning four points.

This was the best start to the season we could have hoped for with 5 out of the 7 coming in the top 8 of their age group. The next qualifying round is at the end of this month in South Shields.

If you would like more information about our trampoline club please contact Adele on 07850 831825 or email fenlandflyers@hotmail.co.uk