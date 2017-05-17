Wisbech Fenland Gymnastics Academy posts fantastic results

Fenland Gymnastics Academy have had an extremely successful start to 2017 when gymnasts from the club have competed in five competitions from March to May and walked away with some fantastic results.

The first half of the year is always dedicated to grades competitions where gymnasts perform specific skills set by British Gymnastics and have to compete to either receive a pass, commended or distinction.

Some 57 gymnasts competed over the different Grades and results are as follows: two gymnasts received a pass; 14 gymnasts received a commended; and 10 received a distinction.

FGA gymnasts have won 53 medals between them, seven were crowned Cambridgeshire county champions, while 11 gymnasts represented the club at a regional level.

Head coach Claire Stock said: “I am so impressed with our gymnasts over the past few months, they have all competed so well.

“At regional level we have surpassed our expectations and we are looking forward to improving on our success later on in the year.”

