Wisbech Fenland Gymnastics Academy wins its first national medals

Fenland Gymnastics Academy (FGA) has had a busy couple of weeks with 28 gymnasts competing in three different competitions around the country.

The Quatro Cup was the first competition, which was national level and took place over October 13-15 in Wiltshire.

Nine gymnasts competed and walked away with 20 apparatus awards between them for performing lovely routines. Amber Sutton secured the highest placing out of the FGA gymnasts, gaining a spot in the top 10 in the Level 6 age 8 category.

The Level 6 team of Eve White, Ruby Loveridge, Annie Searle, Amber Sutton and Talia Craigen produced fantastic performances to win FGA’s first national medals, placing third.

The following weekend, seven gymnasts travelled to Ipswich to compete in the East Regional Levels Finals and they all performed brilliantly.

The club saw some of their best ever results at this level with highlights being Eve White securing a bronze medal on Vault in the Level 6 age 8 category and also Annie Wake (age 10) and Shanae Sigorney (age 9) placing sixth overall in their respective age categories at Level 4.

Finally, FGA had 13 gymnasts compete at the Cambridgeshire County Level 7 competition, which took place in Wisbech. The gymnasts had a fantastic day and walked away with 38 medals and five trophies.

Four county champions were crowned, Halle Bell at age 6, Daisy Pepper at age 7, Ella Lynn at age 8/9 and Emilija Stonkute at age 10+. FGA were also crowned Level 7 team champions adding to their successful results at Level, 6, 5, 4, 3 + 2 earlier in September.

Head coach, Claire Stock, said: “Our competitive squad is going from strength to strength at the moment, these are our best results at Regional and National competitions and we are really excited for what we can achieve in 2018.

“These gymnasts are inspiring future generations to get involved with gymnastics and over the next few years we are hoping to grow and expand into a larger facility so more of the community can become apart of our club.”