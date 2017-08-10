Wisbech Fenland RC father and daughter duo shine

Have your say

Fenland Running Club members Bethan Everson, Daniel Spiller and father and daughter duo Ian and Claudia Milburn tackled the popular Run Norwich 10K on Sunday.

With a field of 4,706 finishers the cloudless morning and temperature close to 20 degrees made the hills around the city centre even more challenging.

First home for FRC was Bethan in an impressive time of 43:17 (226th).

She was followed closely by Claudia in 44:40 (319th), Daniel in 47:46 (343rd) and Ian in a top time of 47:46 (626th) to win the MV70 category, beating his nearest 70+ rival by almost a minute.

l At the Norwich 10k, Leverington Three Counties Running Club were out in force joining 6,000 other runners on a PB mission.

First across the line for TCRC in a great time of 45:04 was Adam Chown, followed by Karen Louise and Mark Southwood, both crossing the line in 50:49 which gave Karen an impressive PB.

Team Garner were next to finish with Jo (1:01:09) in her hometown beating her husband Chris (1:01:38); both were in course PB’s.

Father and daughter Team Whitelam both achieved course PB’s, Steve 1:05:33 and Esme 1:16:32.

Saturday saw Bridgette Watts running King’s Lynn Parkrun in 35:00 and Boston Parkrun was attended by Colin Apps finishing in 23:00 and Joely Apps in 44:16.

Three Counties RC have announced their first UKA licensed 10km event. The George Munday 10K will set off at Leverington Sports and Social Club on a fast, flat and sheltered course.

