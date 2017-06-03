Wisbech Fenland RC marathon man Tom records best time

Tom Richards and Sarah Rippon opened the summer series of marathons for Fenland Running Club with Tom racing in the Edinburgh Festival Running Marathon and Sarah at the other end of the country at Gravesend in Kent in the 21 laps of the cycledrome Kent Circuit Marathon.

The weather was fine for Tom up in Scotland and he finished 644th of 6,106 runners in a new PB time of 3:31:13, knocking a superb nine minutes off his previous best time.

Sarah sadly fared far worse with the weather in Kent with extreme heat, thunder, lightning and some heavy rain bursts, but still finished 225th of 259 finishers in a time of 5:37:17.