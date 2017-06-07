Wisbech Fenland RC members tackle triathlon

Fenland Running Club members were racing in Oxfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire on Sunday.

Turning their efforts to triathlon, Sharon Bird and Sarah Rippon were at the Bloodwise Blenheim Palace Sprint Triathlon in Oxfordshire.

The Sprint Tri was a 0.75K swim, 19.8K cycle and 5.4K run and against almost 5,000 competitors, Sharon was 3,851st in an overall time of 1:57:52 and Sarah was 4,081st in 2:03:05.

In Cambridgeshire, Andre Pittock completed the multi-terrain Flaming June Half Marathon finishing 106th of 503 runners in a time of 1:44:10.

In Lincolnshire Ian and Sally King were running in the Woodhall Spa 10K which had 1,018 finishers. Ian was 358th in a time of 51:21 and Sally was 954th in 1:17:18.