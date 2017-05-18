Wisbech Fenland RC runner Plume first home in new PB

Sunday saw the start of Fenland Running Club’s new club championships series of six races, with the local Eye Community Runners 10K attracting 20 FRC members.

In a sell-out event with 507 finishers, Andrew Plume was first man home for FRC in eighth place and shaved two seconds off his previous PB to finish in 36:06.

3rd Ladies Team; L to R Claudia Milburn, Maire Irlam, Sarah Gauvin.

Graham Milham knocked 15 seconds off his PB, Rod Sinnott took 30 seconds off his, Richard Agger took almost a minute off his, Aaron Petts knocked over two minutes off his and Carol Slater-Garner finished tantalisingly close to a sub-60 with a new PB.

Martin Jennings earned the 1st MV45 prize. First lady home for FRC was Claudia Milburn, followed by Sarah Gauvin as 1st FV45 and Maire Irlam as 2nd FV50.

Jane Greenwood continued her superb run of form and also picked up the prize of 1st FV60 in a time of 52:06, Ian Milburn was 2nd MV70 in 47:38.

There were more awards for FRC as third men’s team in the form of Andrew Plume, Martin Jennings and Graham Milham and third ladies team: Claudia Milburn, Sarah Gauvin and Maire Irlam.

Full results: Andrew Plume 8th 36:06 (PB); Martin Jennings 13th 36:51; Graham Milham 37th 41:07 (PB); Rod Sinnott 42nd 41:29 (PB); Stuart Follen 47th 41:53; Richard Agger 72nd 43:35 (PB); Tom Richards 85th 44:43; Claudia Milburn 86th 44:48; Sarah Gauvin 99th 45:49; Nigel Seale 112th 46:22; Maire Irlam 121st 46:43; Paul Wiegand 127th 47:01; Ann Trett 134th 47:27; Ian Milburn 138th 47:38; Nicky Jennings 165th 49:13; Jane Greenwood 224th 52:06; Sam Lyddiatt 230th 52:31; Aaron Petts 268th 54:41 (PB); Julie Garner 346th 59:02; Carol Slater-Garner 360th 1:00:12 (PB).

l March AC runners took part in the Eye 10k road race and Andrew Larham had a strong finish, securing 33rd overall with a time of 40 minutes 32 seconds which won him the first Vet prize.

Geraldine Larham won 3rd lady prize with 42.03, placing her 50th overall.

Other times: Justin Elvidge 42:12 (53rd), Phil Beldom 46:10 (108th), Malcolm Hunt 50:59 (200th), Sue Ward 63:11 (389th), Hugh Plumb 65:15 (415th), Bill Swadling 66:54 (432nd). Fun run: Lily and Ellie Fiveash 13.59 and 17:35 respectively.

Louis Fairfax and Simon Render took part in the Waterbeach 10k. Louis finished in 43:28, followed by Simon with 45:46. Mick Stacey and Pete West travelled to Majorca to compete in a half Iron Man with the three disciplines covering 70.3km. Mick finished in 5 hours 19 minutes and 22 seconds with Pete crossing the line at 5 hours 41 minutes and 38 seconds.