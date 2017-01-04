Wisbech Fenland Running Club member Jennings bags Ely first prize

Twenty-five Fenland Running Club members saw off the year end with two first in age group prizes, plenty of high age group rankings and seven PBs at the Ely Runners New Year’s Eve 10K at Little Downham.

In a massive field of 606 finishers, Martin Jennings was 17th and took first prize for MV45 age group in a time of 38:03; Jane Greenwood was 256th and took 1st prize for FV60 in a time of 50:51.

*

Ian Milburn and Maire Irlam took second places in MV70 and FV50 categories and Rod Sinnott, Bethan Everson, Ellen Connolly and Nicky Jennings were 4th in the MV45, Senior Female, FV35 and FV40 categories.

Full results: Martin Jennings 17th 38:03; Rod Sinnott 32nd 39:17 (PB); Sean Connolly 35th 39:34; Tim Chapman 59th 41:13; Bethan Everson 60th 41:23; Graham Milham 69th 41:49; Claudia Milburn 111th 44:16 (PB); Ellen Connolly 152nd 46:08; Maire Irlam 159th 46:19; Nicky Jennings 160th 46:38; Ian King 161st 46:23 (PB); Carol Bowett 187th 47:11; Ian Milburn 196th 47:41; Jay Gilbert 240th 50:25; Jane Greenwood 256th 50:54; Ann Trett 299th 52:13; Sarah Gauvin 336th 53:46; Michelle Gilbert 377th 54:34; Denise Griffin 404th 56:24 (PB); Joanne Clarke 424th57:57 (PB); Gilly Anderson 477th 1:00:22 (PB); Sharon Bird 472nd 1:00:10; Carol Slater-Garner 486th 1:00:49 (PB); Sally King 604th 1:22:09; Jayne Sinnott 605th 1:29:00.

At the same time, Tom Richards was the only Fenland Running Club member racing in the RAF Marham Flyers NYE 10K. In a field of 177 finishers, Tom finished 22nd with a new PB time of 42:12.

l Some 24 members of March AC took on the last race of 2016 at Ely.

In a field of 606 runners, Justin Elvidge led the team home achieving 40th place overall in a time of 39 minutes and 53 seconds.

Toni Alcaraz ran at her best, securing a personal best time and also giving her 2nd Vet 40 position and 65th overall with a time of 41.38. and 1st lady home for the club. Lavinia Seward won 1st vet 70 prize with a time of 1.09.41.

Results: Justin Elvidge 39.53 (40th), Andrew Larham 40.04 (42nd), Mick Stacey 40.47 (51st), Toni Alcaraz 41.38 (65th), Geraldine Larham 41.41 (67th), Karen Patterson 42.28 (80th), Phil Beldom 46.51 (167th), Brian Harding 48.02 (197th), Jon Long 49.30 (220th), Tom Orr 50.05 (234th), Dawn Veal 51.40 (273rd), Helena Mueller 52.09 (279th), Malcolm Hunt 53.17 (308th), Mark Darlow 53.49 (331st), Adam Oakes 54.07 (338th), Mark Oakerbee 54.25 (354th), Tina Lambert 56.01 (390th), Stephen Cowell 56.12 (393rd), Amy Ellis 57.51 (419th), Fay Scrivener 58.38 (440th), Michelle Seward 1.00.34 (472nd), Sue Ward 1.01.08 (484th), Suzanne Orr 1.02.47 (501st), Lavinia Seward 1.09.41 (574th).