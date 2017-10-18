Wisbech Fenland Running Club’s Jennings breezes Brighton seafront 10-mile

Fenland Running Club were represented in a range of events over the weekend.

Martin Jennings and Richard Hammond ran in the ever-popular Brighton 10-mile race along the seafront on Sunday.

Some 1,744 competitors took to the course which started and finished on Hove lawns, but headed out through central Brighton and turned up on the cliff road to be met with a strong sea breeze on the return.

With a quality field assembled, Jennings continued his fine run of form by again breaking the coveted 60-minute barrier, shaving some more seconds off his old personal best (PB) by finishing in a time of 59:34 and in 24th place overall.

Hammond continued his comeback from injury to record a time of 68:18 in 113th place.

At the inaugural Birmingham International Marathon, John Shaw recorded a great PB time of 3:26:01, finishing 364th, and Sarah Rippon finished 4,165th in 5:16:27.

Sarah Gauvin finished third in her age category at the Ryston Runners Cross Country 5K at Shouldham Warren in 23:27 and her son Henry completed the U9 800m run in 3:52. Ian King finished the 5K in 23:34.

