Wisbech Fenland Running Club’s Jennings takes Peterborough prize

After a weekend off, Fenland Running Club were back on the racing calendar at the Nene Valley Harriers Barney Memorial 5K at Ferry Meadows Peterborough on Wednesday (186 runners), which was the prize giving event for the Peterborough Grand Prix Series of five 5K races during the summer; and the Thorney 5-Mile race on Sunday with 20 FRC members amongst the 263 finishers.

At the Barney Memorial 5K Martin Jennings added another PB for this distance breaking 17 minutes for the first time, finishing 13th overall in 16:51.

Sarah Lamb, Tony Lamb and Tracey Else after theDereham 5k

Other FRC runners: Ian Milburn 116th 23:23; Aaron Petts 126th 24:21; Jane Greenwood 131st 24:44; Carly Read 150th 26:28; Lucy Hicks 173rd 31:25; Larissa Follen 182nd 36:58; Ethan Follen 183rd 36:59.

The prize giving for the Peterborough GP Series, based on best three performance out of five races, saw Jennings first MV45, Trevor Sutherill third MV65; Milburn second MV70 and Jane Greenwood second LV60.

At Thorney, Jennings added yet another PB finishing fifth overall and first MV45 in 28:03. Bethan Everson was second lady overall and first Senior Lady in 32:10. Milburn was first MV70, Sarah Gauvin second LV45 and Greenwood second LV60.

Full results: Jennings 5th 28:03 (PB); Andrew Plume 11th 29:00; Everson 38th 32:10; Rod Sinnott 50th 33:28; Paul Wiegand 74th 35:41; Nigel Seale 82nd 36:14; Ann Trett 86th 36:30; Milburn 92nd 37:27; Gauvin 102nd 37:43; Greenwood 127th 39:51; Ian King 148th 41:38; Jac Richards 162nd 43:28; Carol Slater-Garner 178th 45:06; Gilly Anderson 190th 46:39; Julie Garner 192nd 46:48; Sarah Rippon 208th 49:03; Stephen Brunton 210th 49:38; Lucy Hicks 235th 53:50; Sally King 257th 59:24.

l Sunday saw Three Counties RC at the Dereham 5k and Thorney 5 Miler.

Dereham 5k was a flat two-lap course of the town, which was a sold-out event of 400 entries.

Tracey Else was the first runner home for TCRC in 25:13, followed by Tony Lamb (28:27) and Sarah Lamb (30:23).

Thorney 5 Miler on a warm day saw TCRC runners achieving PB times. Teresa Rodrigues was first home with a PB (40:38), followed by another PB of 45:03 for Vicki Drake and final finisher was Alice Ingman (49:54).

Park runners were out in force at two venues. Holkham PR was attended by Colin Simpson (25:03), Sue George (30:44), Dee McClagish and Stephanie Clark in a time of 30:47. King’s Lynn PR was attended by Colin Apps (22:56), Jade Woods PB (24:02) and Mathew Hunter (24:16).

TCRC’s next race meeting will be the Skegness 10k today (Wednesday).