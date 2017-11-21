Wisbech forced to concede rugby Vase tie at Southwold

Wisbech Rugby Club First XV unfortunately were unable to field a side to play Southwold away in the second round of the RFU Junior Vase on Saturday.

They therefore had to concede and, by default, were eliminated from the cup run.

Wisbech chairman Leonard Veenendaal said: “Because we did not honour the fixture Wisbech face a fine from the competition organisers as well as being barred from competing in the cup for a minimum of two seasons.

“This is the first time in Wisbech’s history they have not honoured a cup fixture which is very disappointing and something the club management are looking into as a matter of urgency.”