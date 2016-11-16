Wisbech funding boost means ‘Squash Girls Can’

For the last four months, almost 20 ladies and girls have had an opportunity to learn and play squash and racketball thanks to funding from England Squash for a ‘Squash Girls Can’ initiative at Wisbech and District Squash Club.

So far, 19 free, one-hour sessions, run weekly by Level 1 Club Coach Roger Kay, have taken place on up to all three of the courts in Harecroft Road on either a Saturday or a Wednesday.

The last session funded by England Squash takes place today (Wednesday, November 16).

However, the ‘Squash Girls Can’ initiative will then continue from next Wednesday (23) as a regular weekly ladies only session, between 6-7pm for just £3 per head for the hour.

‘Squash Girls Can’ will now be open for any ladies or girls in Wisbech and the surrounding area who wish to join in with the regular members of the group.

Suitable for complete beginners, novices and returning players alike, the coached sessions aim to give the ladies and girls a safe and relaxed environment to both learn the game and burn off some calories in a fun and enjoyable way.

For further information on joining ‘Squash Girls Can’ at Wisbech and District Squash Club, contact Roger Kay by email on kay_roger@sky.com