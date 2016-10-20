Wisbech golfer Evans third in regional final but misses Morocco showdown

Three amateur golfers have just missed out on an expenses-paid trip of a lifetime to Morocco.

Maintenance engineer Andy Evans from Wisbech, 51, a 15-handicapper who plays at King’s Lynn GC, scored 38 points in the northern regional singles final, at Slaley Hall, in Northumberland of the 2016 Morocco Matchplay, powered by HowDidiDo.

It was only enough to earn him third place and he missed out on a seat on the plane for February’s grand final to be played in Marrakech.

Gedney Hill GC duo - business owner David Lord, 67, a 15-handicapper from Hargate, Spalding, and 67-year-old civil servant Rob News, from Wisbech, who plays off 13 - in the UK regional northern senior pairs final at Slaley Hall scored 32 points, and also missed out on the grand final.

In total, 32 golfers from the two regional finals will enjoy complimentary return flights from Gatwick to Marrakech, courtesy of the event’s partner British Airways; five nights’ luxury bed-and-breakfast accommodation in the five-star Palmeraie Palace; four rounds of championship golf on the Robert Trent Jones-designed PalmGolf Marrakech Palmeraie; a welcome cocktail reception; and a last-night gala dinner and prize presentation.

Four competitions culminate at the grand final, sponsored for a second year by the Moroccan National Tourist Office (MNTO): singles, pairs, mixed pairs and senior pairs, with 32 golfers, from across the UK, ultimately fighting it out for the titles. Each finalist will have played up to four qualifying rounds merely to reach the regional final, with the knockout rounds taking place between June and September, and the regional finals in October.

Previously, the event - formerly known as the HowDidiDo Matchplay - was played in Rabat, in 2015, and Essaouira, earlier this year. And, as part of the continued partnership with the MNTO, the competition continues to visit different areas of the beautiful North African country.