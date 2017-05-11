Wisbech Grammar duo grab England Lambs call-up

Two Wisbech Grammar Fifth Form pupils, Jack Trundley and George Lemon, represented the English Independent Schools U16 side (The Lambs) as they faced Irish Exiles.

Having won both of their previous games, against the Boys Club of Wales and Worcester Warriors, the boys were looking to complete a 100 per cent seasonal record.

In wonderful conditions on April 29 at Loughborough University the pair helped the Lambs to a 17–15 victory, with George starting on the wing, whilst Jack started at fly-half before moving to scrum-half.

Later on in the same day, Trundley was awarded the U16s ‘Player of The Season’ award at the end of season dinner, a fantastic achievement playing at this level of rugby.

Jack and George went through a tough selection process to be selected for the Lambs, and they are the first Wisbech Grammar School pupils to represent the U16s, but they follow in the footsteps of a number of Grammar School pupils to have represented the Independent Schools National U18 side: Matt Retchless (2013), Pat Webb (2015) and Oliver Short (2016).

Head of rugby, Alex Laybourne, said: “I am delighted for both Jack and George.

“They have had great seasons for the 1st XV and 1st VII, and they have managed to take the step up to representative rugby in their stride.

“It is testament to their hard work and willingness to listen and learn that has allowed them to make the step.

“As a school we will work hard with them to ensure they fulfil the promise they are showing.”