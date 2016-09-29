Wisbech Grammar rugby and hockey successes

Wisbech Grammar School’s rugby and hockey teams both secured impressive victories.

On a busy Open Day at WGS, the 1st XV claimed a decisive 38-5 win over King’s Ely, scoring five tries.

Tom Collie (Downham Market), making his 1st XV debut, scored under the posts and give the 1st XV a 7-0 lead. Not long after Jack Trundley (King’s Lynn) added a second after finding a gap in the fringes of the King’s Ely defence. Ollie Mann (Wimblington) added the extras, before adding another penalty and extending the lead to 17-0.

In the second half winger George Lemon (Lynn) and Ollie Mann scored, the latter after pressure in the defensive line from Bradley Hutler (Wisbech) and George Bone (Lynn). With the lead at 31-5, Collie bagged hs second try after some excellent play by captain Henry Thornton (Wisbech) and full back Arran Shipley (Wisbech) for a 38-5 win.

The Greyhounds recorded a 28-7 win over King’s Ely, scoring four tries. The team was aided by a number strong carries from Gabriel Parslew and full back Louis Jones (both Lynn). Captain Frazer Brown scored a hat-trick of tries and adding all four extras.

Head of Rugby, Alex Laybourne, said: “I was delighted with the performances of all our rugby teams today, both home and away, with two significant win’s at home for both our senior teams, the 1st XV and the Greyhounds. Well done to all involved.”

The 1st XV faced Spalding Grammar School at home on Wednesday (28), with the rest of the School completing the block fixture on Saturday (U12 and U14 away, U13 and U15 home, all 10am Kick-Off).

Elsewhere there was double success for the Grammar School’s Hockey teams with 1st XI and U15 wins against an Oundle Senior team and a U16B team respectively.

The 1st XI game was played with good tempo with both teams creating a number of opportunities throughout the game, for which Oundle took the lead prior to halftime after a period of concerted effort. The second half belonged to Wisbech Grammar School, putting the Oundle defence under pressure from the off, gaining their just rewards with a goal from Megan Tolliday (Wisbech). After some fine defensive work a quick pass out to the wing, enabled Amber Jones (Spalding) to feed Eden Cooper (Lynn), whom having beaten two defenders scored what was to be the winning goal.

Mark Jarvis (head of hockey) commented: “The whole team should take credit for this performance, in particular their perseverance and resilience. Well done.”

The U15 side gained their fourth win of the season with a well fought 3-1 victory over an Oundle U16B team. Working hard to maintain their high paced attacking style, the team took an early 2-0 lead from which they never looked back, scoring a third goal midway through the second half. Oundle scored a consolation on the final whistle!

The Greyhounds team had a difficult day, coming up against a strong Oundle 3rd XI losing 7-0. Despite their loss each player should take credit for battling on and showing great determination.

The U13A team went to Bedford Modern for their annual tournament. The Grammar School ended achieving 3rd place in the league after three wins and two losses.

Unfortunately this meant they did not progress to the semis, but should take a lot of confidence from their performances against strong opposition.