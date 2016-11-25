Wisbech Grammar School 1st XV beat Worksop

Wisbech Grammar School 1st XV Rugby Team beat Worksop 36-26 at the weekend, in a superb all round performance, scoring six tries in total.

First half tries from the backline saw Oliver Mann (March), George Lemon (King’s Lynn) and Tom Collie (Downham Market) go over, with Worksop adding one of their own in between securing a 17-7 lead for Wisbech Grammar School going into half time.

In the second half Jack Trundley (King’s Lynn), Henry Thornton (Wisbech) and Oliver Mann continued to control the game, pinning Worksop back and creating plenty of pressure throughout. Matt Holden (Wisbech) then extended the lead, with the forward pack exerting dominance throughout the set piece, Holden was the beneficiary from a catch and drive at the lineout.

George Lemon then added his second with a powerful finish in the left corner, taking four players over with him. With the score at 29-12 and 10 minutes to go Worksop converted a further two tries to create a tight finish. Jack Trundley ensured a win for Wisbech Grammar School with an excellent snipe on the blindside. The full time score was 39-26.

The new block of fixtures also saw the U12As win 35-25, Ashton Webb (Wisbech), Mason Slender (Wisbech) and Alfie Hoyles (Spalding) all scoring a brace, with the U13As and U14As both losing by one score in two more tight away fixtures.

Head of rugby Alex Laybourne said: “It was a great block of fixtures with some excellent performances across the board. The U12s have been improving week on week and thoroughly deserved their win. The 1st XV were well deserving of their win after executing their game plan exceptionally well and putting in their best performance of the season.”