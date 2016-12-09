Wisbech Grammar School 1st XV defeat Gresham’s in season closer

Wisbech Grammar School’s 1st XV Rugby team put in another outstanding performance to defeat Gresham’s 1st XV 32-30 in their final game of the season.

Following last week’s 65-14 win over Robert Clack School, and three wins from the previous four games, Wisbech Grammar School began the game with confidence and momentum.

The match was hard-fought, with Gresham’s pulling back level every time Wisbech took the lead. Wisbech Grammar School’s forward pack continued to apply pressure and took the lead 17-10 just before the half-time whistle with a last minute try from Matt Holden (Wisbech).

The second half continued to be a back and forth affair, with Gresham’s pulling level before a converted try for captain Henry Thornton, who led by example throughout, gave Wisbech the lead once again (24-17). Penalties were then traded by each side before Gresham’s were awarded a penalty try of their own and took the lead for the first time in the game (27-30).

Regaining momentum, Wisbech Grammar School were awarded a penalty in front of the posts with only one minute to go; a kick to goal would have drawn the game but instead quick thinking, Jack Trundley (King’s Lynn) took a quick tap and moved the ball wide. Oliver Mann (Wimblington), fresh off his 40-point haul from the previous week, received the ball from his centre partner Arran Shipley (Wisbech) and dived over in the corner to seal a well deserved 32-30 victory.

The victory saw Wisbech Grammar School’s 1st XV record one of their most successful seasons in recent history, averaging over five tries a game (62 in total) and scoring a total of 428 points in 12 games. Oliver Mann impressively scored over 150 points (154), including 12 tries and Jack Trundley and George Lemon scored 11 tries a-piece.

In a successful week for Wisbech Grammar School rugby, the U14s also beat Gresham’s 28- 26 away, and the U15s narrowly lost a hard fought encounter 26-14. Earlier in the week the U13s drew 25- 25 with Beeston Hall, with the U12s securing a 45- 5 win, adding another win to an impressive second half of the season.

Head of Rugby Alex Laybourne said: “It has been a great way to finish the season. The 1st XV played exceptionally well and have improved with every game. The whole squad have dug deep throughout the season and worked hard to achieve the goals they set themselves earlier in the year.”