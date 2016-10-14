Wisbech Grammar School Curry favour with Northampton Saints Academy rugby coach Jon

Northampton Saints Academy coach, Jon Curry will be working with Wisbech Grammar School’s U14 and U15 Rugby squads on a weekly basis throughout the Michaelmas Term.

Before joining Northampton Saints, Curry was head of Leicester Tiger’s player development centre where he nurtured England duo Ben and Tom Youngs.

Since joining the Saints Academy, he has regularly produced players for England, most notably Courtney Lawes, but he has also helped to shape players such as Ben Nutley, Mike Haywood and Alex Day, who have all enjoyed England representative honours.

Head of rugby, Alex Laybourne said: “It is fantastic to have Jon working with us on a regular basis. He is able to share a wealth of experience with the pupils and an insight into how they can progress into the Developing Player Programme (DPD), Elite Player Development Group (EPDG) and Academy.

“His weekly coaching gives the pupils a different perspective on the game and we have already seen the benefits with the performances of both the U14s and U15s.”

Sports Scholarships and an Elite Sports Programme is available at Wisbech Grammar School.

