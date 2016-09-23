Wisbech Grammar School Girls make clean sweep to win hockey festival

The Wisbech Grammar School Girls’ team celebrated success at U9 Hockey Festival, where they competed against Stamford and Bedford Modern School.

The A team won all of their games scoring a total of 10 goals. Four goals were scored through Jemima Mitchell (Wisbech), Four through Libby Hoyles (Spalding), and two through Chloe Davis (Murrow).

For some of the players the festival marked their first game of competitive hockey and the ethos of the event, which was held at home, was to make it enjoyable for all those attending.

The B Team played incredibly well and gained some valuable on-pitch experience, ably coached by Mrs Sally Webb and Fourth Form pupils, Hannah Lemmon and Annie Bennett.

Head of hockey, Mr Mark Jarvis said: “Thanks must go to the parents from all the schools for their positive support, for which we hope to run another festival in the near future.”

* Wisbech Grammar School rugby U13s played King’s Ely (away) for their second game of the season. The team scored eight tries and comfortably won the game 40-25.

There was some good team play and the scrum was particularly strong with Harvey King (Spalding), Callum Duncan (King’s Lynn) and Dawid Korol (Wisbech) excelling throughout the game.

Lewis Shipley (Wisbech) captained well and added three tries of his own in attack.

The pick of the eight tries were scored in the first half, Oliver Coles (Wisbech) scored in the corner, closely followed by a try in the second half, where Lewis Shipley put Oliver McCLean (March) in the corner at the end of a sweeping counter attack.

Head of rugby, Alex Laybourne, said: “This is a fantastic result for the U13s who have been continuously developing as a team over the last few years. I am sure they will continue the season well, having set the standards high for the senior block of fixtures against King’s Ely coming up this Saturday.”