Wisbech Grammar School netball teams start season on a high

Wisbech Grammar School U14 and 15 A netball teams started the season on a high this weekend with both teams securing impressive wins away against King’s Ely.

WGS U15As dominated play from the off, displaying excellent defence and good team work in attack. They managed to extend the half-time score of 9-0 to a 21-5 victory at the final whistle.

New coach, Mrs Eggleton, commented on the hard work that the team put in and was pleased with their performance.

The U14As produced an even more impressive score line, beating King’s Ely 30-10. Despite a slow start, Wisbech fought back and were winning 14-9 at half-time. They went on to dictate play in the second half with the Wisbech defence only giving away one goal.

Netball coach, Miss Cook said: “This was a great start for the team and they produced some skilled, fast paced netball. I look forward to the rest of the season.”

Playing in the afternoon, the 1st VII hoped to emulate this success in their first home game of the season against King’s Ely. Unfortunately, the team dropped behind in the first quarter and never quite managed to recover, finishing with a close final score of 28-31. Despite the loss, Wisbech showed a great deal of determination to fight their way back into the game.