Wisbech Grammar School past-pupil Price gets Scotland vs Australia call-up

Wisbech Grammar School past-pupil, Alistair Price, from King’s Lynn, is to be included on the replacements bench this Saturday for Scotland versus Australia.

The Glasgow Warriors scrum-half is set to make his debut if called upon from the bench.

MFCP

Alistair left Wisbech Grammar School in 2011, and previously played for Bedford Blues where he was part of the Saracens Storm ‘A’ league set-up, playing for them in the Premiership Sevens Series.

In April, he signed a professional contract with Glasgow Warriors, to keep him with the club for a further two years after graduating from the Scottish Rugby Academy system.

Director of Sport, Mr Phil Webb said: “We are delighted for Alistair and wish him every success for the future.”

* A hat-trick of tries by 1st XV rugby captain, Henry Thornton (Wisbech), helped Wisbech Grammar School beat Ratcliffe College (Leicestershire) 40-36 in a hard fought encounter.

Early tries from Matt Holden (Wisbech) and the first of Henry Thornton’s three tries put Wisbech Grammar School into a 14-0 lead. Ratcliffe gained a try as the first half went on but Wisbech Grammar School responded immediately with a try from Ben York (King’s Lynn).

Towards the end of the first half, Ratcliffe scored another try but Arran Shipley (Wisbech) managed to turn the ball over from the kick-off for Jack Trundley (Lynn) to score his ninth try of the season just before half time, making the score 26-14 to Wisbech.

During the second half, Ratcliffe had the benefit of the sloping pitch and wind which they used to their advantage, scoring three tries early on.

Henry Thornton rallied the team and scored two more tries to complete his hat-trick with some intelligent running lines. A late Ratcliffe try gave WGS a well deserved victory.

Head of rugby Alex Laybourne said: “I am delighted for the team, they worked hard throughout the game and secured a great win.”