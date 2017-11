Wisbech Grammar School rugby team recorded their fourth win out of four when they beat Worksop College 1st XV 36-7.

Scorers were Jack Trundley (2), captain Oliver Mann, Bradley Hutler, Harry Dyne and in the second half Frazer Brown. Conversions: Mann (3).

WGS 1st XV 11.2017

U12A: WGS won 30-12, with tries from Alfie Hoyles (2), Freddie Allen (2), and in the second half Lewis Wing (2).