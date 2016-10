Wisbech Grammar School U15 Girls’ hockey team bagged a well crafted 3-0 win away at Stamford with goals from Lucy McInerney (Wisbech), Lucy Lim (King’s Lynn) and Molly Sears (March).

They added a 2-1 win against Ratcliffe College. Goals were scored by Eliza McDonald (Heacham) and Cloudia Edinburgh (Wisbech).

The squad have not lost a competitive match since November 2014, an achievement which included a full season of wins throughout the 2015/16 academic year.