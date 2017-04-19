Wisbech Grammar student Mollie, 18, qualifies for five British swim events

Wisbech Grammar School student Mollie Allen (18), who is studying for her A levels this summer, has qualified for five events at the British swimming championships.

These are at Ponds Forge international swimming pool, starting from today (April 19).

The British swimming championships are the highlight of the national events calendar, with Britain’s finest swimmers going head-to- head for the right to represent their country at the world championships in Budapest later on in the year.

These will include Adam Peaty, the current world record holder in 100m breaststroke, alongside other international swimmers including Siobhan-Marie O’Connor and Jazz Carlin. Mollie has qualified for the 50m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke and 200m individual medley.

Mollie, who is the current 50m British champion backstroke champion in the 17/18 age group, swims and trains at Peterborough swimming club (COPS) under the watchful eye of Ben Negus, her coach.