Wisbech Grammar students bag county spots

Some 18 Wisbech Grammar School pupils competed for the Isle District Athletics Team in the County Athletics Championships at the Cambridge University Athletics Stadium on Saturday.

Ten athletes achieved podium places between them, with two becoming county champions and five of them breaking or setting new school records. The whole squad performed well on the day, placing well in the County Championships.

Podium places, Junior Girls. Lily Amps: High Jump – 2nd, equalling her new school record of 1.30m; Tia Bideau: 75m Hurdles – 3rd, 13.2 s.

Junior Boys. Lewis Shipley: 100m – 1st 12.3 s, 800m – 2nd 2m14.2s in a new 2nd form school record.

Jack Robb: 800m – 3rd 2m16.2s, a new 3rd form school record.

Matvei Kokina: 300m – 2nd 44.1s, a new 3rd form school record.

Inter Girls. Isabella Oldershaw-Ellis: Discus – 2nd, 21.38metres.

Isabella Oldershaw-Ellis: Shot – 3rd 8.91 metres.

Hannah Lemmon: Triple Jump – 1st 9.32 metres, a new 4th form school record.

Inter Boys. George Dady: Shot Put – 3rd 9.67metres.

Haydn Buffham: 100m Hurdles – 2nd 15.9s.

Following their success at the Championships the following have been selected to compete for the Cambridgeshire Athletics Team in the Anglian Championships on Sunday, June 18, at the Cambridge University Stadium:

Lily Amps: Junior Girls High Jump; Lewis Shipley: Junior Boys 100metres & 800metres; Matvei Kokina: Junior Boys 300metres; Isy Oldershaw-Ellis: Intermediate Girls Discus; Hannah Lemmon: Intermediate Girls Triple Jump; Haydn Buffham: Intermediate Boys 100m Hurdles.