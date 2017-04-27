Wisbech Hawks become King’s Lynn table tennis champions after Runcton Holme win

With a ‘free’ week scheduled for both divisions it was classed as ‘catch up’ for most of Division One in the IBA Protect King’s Lynn Table Tennis League.

Three matches were played and this leaves just the one match remaining to complete the league.

Runcton Holme ‘A’ entertained Blades and had Danny Vertigan once again in fine form going through the night unbeaten, although he was pushed to five ends by the ever improving Junior Alex Bragg. John Ganley also chipped in with a brace of wins and the pair also took the doubles.

In return Jack Mason had two wins against John and Colney Vertigan, Alex and Ben Peacock also had wins over the young Colney.

Wisbech Hawks are the newly crowned champions of Division One as they visited Runcton Holme ‘B’ and came away with a 9-1 win.

Craig Pack and Graham Sheppard bagged maximums and Graham Pack had a couple of wins and the doubles with Craig. Runcton ‘B’s consolation came from a very good win from David Lane over Graham.

The final game of the week saw Swaffham Terriers take on Blades and had a good 7-3 win, Peter Fysh the only man on the night with a maximum and had good support from Peter Nunn who had two wins and also paired up with Fysh for the doubles.

Keith Richardson completed the scoring with a win over Ben Peacock. For Blades Jack Mason won a brace and Alex Bragg beat Richardson.

In the Pegg Scaffolding Handicap Cup Semi-Finals, the newly crowned Premier League champions TopSpynn took on the Wizards from Wisbech.

The Wizards had a 37-point head start and had some very good singles wins over the home team, however with Ross Brown in great form TopSpynn edged ahead after only the fifth game and never looked back. The hosts’ Ross, Karl and Phil Brown ran out winners by 457-439.

The other semi-final was also an all-Premier League affair with Pegg Scaffolding taking on Ziggys. Peggs started with a 27-point start but the Ziggys team of Gary Hewitt, Chuck Hewitt and Alan Nicholls proved too strong and also went ahead after the fifth game, running out 421-393 winners. This now sees the top two teams from the Premier League into the Final.

A full round up of the Premier Division, Division One and the Handicap-Cup Final will follow next week.

The King’s Lynn Table Tennis Association AGM will be taking place at Lynnsport on Thursday, May 25 at 7pm.

The KLTT Presentation Evening is on Saturday, May 20, at Lynnsport, Tickets are £12 for Adults and £6 for Children, available from Karen Hubble on 07909 843723 or k.hubble@btinternet.com.