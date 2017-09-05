Search

Wisbech hosts friendly rugby fundraiser with Oakham

In a tough but highly entertaining match Oakham took the spoils with a narrow 19-17 win over the hosts Wisbech in this pre-season match.

Wisbech will hope to build on this good performance when they open their London 3 Eastern Counties league campaign away to Southwold RFC on Saturday, KO 3pm.

Last Saturday’s friendly was also the official handover of the £2,500 raised by Wisbech RUFC for the Savenaca Koroibulileka Trust.

The cheque was handed over by Wisbech chairman Leonard Veenendaal.

Midlands 2 side Oakham play a league above Wisbech

Wisbech used to regularly play Oakham up to around the mid-1980’s when Wisbech started league rugby. WRUFC felt this fixture was appropriate to reconnect with a club it had a lot of history with as part of their 70th anniversary celebrations.

For more information on the Savenaca Koroibulileka Trust: http://www.fenlandcitizen.co.uk/sport/more-sport/wisbech-rufc-s-charity-day-raises-2-000-for-trust-fund-1-7957234