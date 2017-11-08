Wisbech juniors enjoy Halloween fancy dress tennis

Wisbech Tennis Club hosted a Junior Halloween Fancy Dress Tournament where the youngsters played singles and doubles matches in ‘spooky’ groups.

The youngest age group of 6-8 year olds played in the morning, and the winners were the ‘Monsters’ group of Ollie Beck, Alex Parker, Annabelle Giles and James Cowley.

The afternoon session saw the 9-14 year age group which was won by the ‘Devils’ group of Andrew Pepper, Alfie Goldspink and Charlotte Beck.

Everyone received a certificate for taking part and the winners each received a medal. Hot dogs and cakes were served between the sessions and enjoyed by all.

Pictured above: The 6-8 year olds’ fancy dress tournament.