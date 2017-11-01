Wisbech & King’s Lynn martial artists qualify for World championships

Seven dedicated students from Wisbech & Kings Lynn Tang Soo Do martial arts club travelled over to Rotterdam to represent Great Britain in the 2017 World Tang Soo Do association European Championship.

The championship was held in Schiedam, The Netherlands on Saturday, October 21. There were around 500 competitors in attendance and also both of associations’ GrandMasters.

Students won a fantastic 16 trophies over three categories – weapons, forms and sparring and are now ranked European champions.

These students have now qualified to represent Great Britain at the World championships, held in North Carolina USA in July 2018.

Pictured back, from left: Tom Magor – 1st in weapons, 3rd in forms and 2nd in sparring; Simba Honde – 3rd in forms and 2nd in sparring; Harry Magor – 3rd in weapons and 3rd in sparring. Front: nstructor Miss Harvey; Nakita Davies – 1st in weapons, 1st in forms and 3rd in sparring; Emilia Targanska – 3rd in forms and 3rd in sparring; Sophia Stanton – 1st in weapons, 1st in forms and 1st in sparring.

There are lots of pictures, videos and updates on the club’s FB page and also information on joining or sponsoring the World championships team for anyone interested. Search @WisbechkingslynnTSD