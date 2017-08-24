Wisbech Ladies ‘A’ tennis team are cream of Cropp

Wisbech Tennis Club Ladies ‘A’ team of Laura Brett, Jacqui West, Wendy Cropp and Jane Page are currently top of their division in the Hunts and Peterborough League after winning their last four matches.

Back in July they won away at Stamford (6-2). This was followed by a close game at home against Oundle (5-3), and two more excellent wins away at St Neots (7-1) and Hemingfords (8-0) to finish the season on a high.

For further information on membership, telephone 07549 263767.

Or email wtcmembership @hotmail.co.uk

l Pictured right, from left: Laura Brett, Jacqui West, Wendy Cropp, Jane Page.