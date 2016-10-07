Wisbech Ladies are hockey City slickers

Wisbech Ladies 3

Norwich City 1

Wisbech beat City in their second home game of the season in a tough battle.

Wisbech went behind but won a series of penalty corners. One was finally turned in by Sophie Culshaw, looping the rebound over the City keeper’s head. In the second half Lisa Williamson finished off a well deserved team goal and Leanne Williamson finished off a well worked penalty corner.

They take on Old Louths away next weekend.

Wisbech Ladies 2nd XI 1 Cambs Nomads 1

Strong defence from the opposition prevented any goals until a skilful interception from Wisbech ended with a goal from Becky Coleman. Going into the second half, Nomads came back fighting and scored.

Player of the match: Erika Harvey for great strength in the midfield.

LSHC Mens’ First 4

Harleston 2nds 1

Cook and Hales gave Long Sutton the lead at half time 2-1, while Ben Shore and Fyson sealed the points. PoM: Tom Baguley.

LSHC Mens’ 2nd 1

Horncastle 13

Scorer: Josh Baker.

Louth 2nds 5

LSHC Mens’ Fourth 5

Sutton opened their campaign with a deserved draw with goals from Jack Smith, Chris Worth, Ian White 2 and Will Taylor.

Louth 2nds 0 LSHC Ladies Second 4

Scorers: Own goal, PoM Millie Lamming, Alex Petty and Becky Hales.