Wisbech Ladies are hockey City slickers

Wisbech Ladies 3
Norwich City 1
Wisbech beat City in their second home game of the season in a tough battle.
Wisbech went behind but won a series of penalty corners. One was finally turned in by Sophie Culshaw, looping the rebound over the City keeper’s head. In the second half Lisa Williamson finished off a well deserved team goal and Leanne Williamson finished off a well worked penalty corner.
They take on Old Louths away next weekend.
Wisbech Ladies 2nd XI 1 Cambs Nomads 1
Strong defence from the opposition prevented any goals until a skilful interception from Wisbech ended with a goal from Becky Coleman. Going into the second half, Nomads came back fighting and scored.
Player of the match: Erika Harvey for great strength in the midfield.
LSHC Mens’ First 4
Harleston 2nds 1
Cook and Hales gave Long Sutton the lead at half time 2-1, while Ben Shore and Fyson sealed the points. PoM: Tom Baguley.
LSHC Mens’ 2nd 1
Horncastle 13
Scorer: Josh Baker.
Louth 2nds 5
LSHC Mens’ Fourth 5
Sutton opened their campaign with a deserved draw with goals from Jack Smith, Chris Worth, Ian White 2 and Will Taylor.
Louth 2nds 0 LSHC Ladies Second 4
Scorers: Own goal, PoM Millie Lamming, Alex Petty and Becky Hales.