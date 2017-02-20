Wisbech Ladies beat fellow relegation strugglers Bromley & Beckenham

Wisbech Town Hockey Ladies 3

Bromley & Beckenham 2

Wisbech edged out fellow relegation strugglers Bromley & Beckenham in their rearranged Prem fixture.

The home side started well piling on the pressure to the Brombeck defence. They were rewarded with an early goal when Lisa Williamson cleverly took a quick free hit, driving the ball along the baseline and reversed it back for Charlie Paine to expertly finish.

The only real threat from the Brombeck side was their penalty corner routine and after being awarded a dubious penalty corner, they found their equaliser midway into the second half.

Still dominating the game, Wisbech were undeterred and kept attacking. They got themselves ahead again with a snapshot from Georgie Dunn that was deflected into the back of the net by Katie Rodger.

The score remained 2-1 going into half time. Wisbech came out strong and gave themselves a 2 goal cushion through a clinical finish from Joey Gomm to take the score to 3-1.

With some sloppy passing, Wisbech let Brombeck back in with another penalty corner conversion to make it an exciting finish. However Wisbech excellently saw out the remaining minutes of the game to take all three points.

Wisbech take on St Albans away in their fixture next weekend.