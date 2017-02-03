Wisbech Ladies beat relegation rivals Old Loughts

Wisbech Ladies 3

Old Loughts 2

Trying to build on an excellent away win last week, Wisbech defeated fellow relegation battlers Old Loughts.

Loughts were first to strike through a dubious penalty corner and were 1-0 up inside 10 minutes, arguably against the run of play.

They added a second to their tally shortly after via another penalty corner.

Wisbech showed some fight and started to pile the pressure on Old Loughts, winning turn over after turn over ball, and were eventually rewarded with a penalty corner of their own. With all their practice paying off Lisa Williamson deflected home from Charlie Paine’s ball from the top of the D.

With Wisbech behind in the score line but on top in the game they went in to half-time 1-2 down.

Wisbech came out with confidence after half-time and in an exact replica of the first goal, Wisbech and Lisa added their second through another penalty corner.

Wisbech didn’t give up on the three points and were duly rewarded. Proving practice makes perfect Loughts were undone again by the exact same penalty corner, with an inch perfect deflection from Lisa Williamson to complete her hat trick.

Some outstanding defending and goalkeeping ensured Wisbech kept all the deserved points and their hopes of staying up alive!

Wisbech travel to Lee Valley next weekend to take on newly-promoted high-flyers Wapping.

Cambs Uni 2s 2

Wisbech 1s 4

Wisbech travelled to Cambridge with just 12 players and possibly with trepidation as they had not had much success in away fixtures against the University side.

Deciding on a counter attacking style, and with nine outfield players being very disciplined in their positional play, allowed Dan Martell the opportunity to show his class on the ball and create opportunities. Wisbech went into an early lead through a short corner strike from Will Denny. Uni equalised shortly after before Scott Welcher was sent through and drew a foul from the keeper and Monty Shippey scored the resulting penalty flick – 2-1 at half-time.

Early in the second half Martell scored from another short corner, lobbing the stranded keeper from a tight angle – 3-1 up with 25 minutes to play.

Jason Esser threw himself into a block and the ball deflected up into his face and that was the end of his game.

Down to a bare 11 and with legs beginning to burn keeper Joss Calderbank made some great saves to make sure the lead was retained.

Uni’s pressure finally told with 10 minutes to go with a short corner strike which led to a frantic finale.

With four players gasping for air in the centre back area Martell went on a lone attack and somehow, from the baseline, beat three defenders before flicking the ball past the keeper from a narrow angle to seal a much-deserved hard-fought victory.

Man of match: Martell, but every player gave 100 per cent.

l Men’s 4th beat Louth 2nds 7-1 in what was undoubtedly their best performance of the season by far.

Tyler Eggleton gave an early lead from a shot just inside the D. Five minutes later Louth levelled via a tap-in.

This seemed to spur on the fourths who decided to keep the ball at all costs. They passed it out from the back through the midfield out to the wings, back to the middle and defence if need be, all this patience led to further goals and 5-1 at half-time.

The second half was much of the same and the Louth keeper had to pull off some tremendous saves to prevent double figures.Ciaran Lowe had a solid game in defence, and up front Jamie Hallot created chances.

Goal scorers: Tyler Eggleton 3, Josh Porter 2,Ryan and Lewis Jackson got one each and Jamie Gollands also got on the scoresheet.

This was the 4ths’ best scoreline for a few seasons.