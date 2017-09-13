Wisbech ladies claim second spot in Norwich tournament

Wisbech Hockey Club ladies first team had a very successful weekend − a promising 3-3 draw on Saturday and finishing second out of 10 in Norwich City HC’s seven a side tournament.

Laura Overland was second highest goal scorer of the tournament.

Skipper Georgie Dunn said: “I’m one proud captain.”

l Back, from left: Megan Fey, Joann Gomm, Katie Dunn, Georgie Dunn (captain), Laura Overland, Izzy Oldershaw-Ellis.

Front: Lily Amps, Nat Ward, Yasmin Pritchard, Izzy Pope, Ellie Padmore.