Wisbech LK Tennis Academy juniors shine on debut

Junior players from the LK Tennis Academy showed great team spirit in their first event.

The young budding tennis players played in their first Orange Team Competiton at Easton near Norwich.

Two players are still only 7 years old and two are only 8 years.

At times they played more experienced children who will be 10 next April.

It was a big step-up from mini Red competition but they coped really well.

They weren’t placed but gained plenty of experience.

Their next match will be on November 4 at the same venue.

Wisbech-based LK Tennis Academy has coaching spaces available for juniors aged 8 and under indoors, on a Monday 5-6pm, and Saturday 11am-noon.

Juniors are welcome to come along borrow a racket and try the first session for free.

For further information contact info@LK Tennis Academy, or ring 07788857502.

From the left: Joshua Rhone, Max Tjurin, Megan Slack, Milena Viserneva.