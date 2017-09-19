Wisbech lose to Ely in home rugby opener

Action from Wisbech Rugby Club’s (red) 7-25 defeat in their first home match of the season to Ely in Greene King London 3 EC.

Wisbech started well reclaiming possession having kicked off. Wisbech’s discipline let them down, and with two consecutive penalties Ely had a 0-6 lead. A kick over the top of the defence, an unfortunate bounce and defensive indecision let Ely in for a converted try and a half-time score of 13-0.

Wisbech v Ely in Rugby Action

Ely added a penalty. Wisbech continued to keep their heads in the game and with strong carries captain Solomon Prestidge scored a much needed try, converted by Jack Malkin.

Wisbech continued to pressure the defence and were unfortunate not to be awarded another try. Ely’s defence held firm even when reduced to 14 players by yellow card. Ely took advantage of a lapse to score an unconverted third try.

“We were not clinical in the last 20 minutes, we need to work on playing for the full 80 minutes. Our discipline at the rucks let us down,” said Prestidge.

Tenth-spot Wisbech travel to high flying Stowmarket on Saturday for a 3pm KO. Training Tuesday and Thursday 7pm.