Wisbech, March and Long Sutton Tae Kwon Do students make the grade

Students within the Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do took part in colour belt grading examinations.

To take part in a grading a student needs to have worked for an allotted time and be up to a good standard for the grade they are taking.

The Mark Farnham Schools have their gradings at Providence Street Youth Centre, King’s Lynn, on Sundays.

April 9 saw 149 students attend, some children down to the age of 4 years. This also included four black belt juniors taking star gradings, which are levels of competence within the 1st Dan black belt grade.

They achieved a 100 per cent pass rate. Students receive their grades and belts at presentations which are held at their own school during the next week.

Results, Wisbech - 2nd Kup: Aaron Ganger. 5th Kup: Finnley Robinson. 7th Kup: Elli-Jo Handshaw, Matas Kruopas. 8th Kup: Charlotte Beck, Archie Davey, Finlay Neaves. 9th Kup: Oliver Beck, Lucy Brett, Emily Linney, Alexandra Mlynek, Chloe Sellers.

March - 1st Kup: Harry Perring. 5th Kup: Lucy Band. 6th Kup: Hasan Boyraz, Ashley Gould, Tegan Mitchell. 8th Kup: Alijah Doughty, Aymon Doughty, Mollie Nutter, Nila Ramesh, Jacob Rayner, Cameron Wojtowych. 9th Kup: Tomasz Dziechciarulyk, Jacob Ible.

Long Sutton - Andrew Mason 2nd Kup: George Lake 3rd Kup: Oliver Mann 6th Kup: Charlotte Lake 7th Kup, Mikey Peace 8th Kup: Leanne Frith-Anderson 9th Kup, Barney Webber 9th Kup: Maddy Webber 9th Kup.